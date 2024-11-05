GEO Group Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on GEO Group (NYSE:GEO).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with GEO, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 options trades for GEO Group.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 55% bullish and 33%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $33,000, and 8, calls, for a total amount of $410,238.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $10.0 to $22.0 for GEO Group during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for GEO Group's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of GEO Group's whale activity within a strike price range from $10.0 to $22.0 in the last 30 days.

GEO Group Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GEO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $0.9 $0.8 $0.9 $20.00 $82.3K 6.2K 916 GEO CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $0.85 $0.75 $0.8 $22.00 $58.3K 312 876 GEO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $1.05 $0.95 $0.95 $18.00 $55.5K 4.7K 719 GEO CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/22/24 $6.4 $3.9 $4.6 $11.00 $45.9K 0 100 GEO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/22/24 $4.5 $4.3 $4.5 $11.00 $45.0K 0 400

About GEO Group

The GEO Group Inc specializes in detention facilities and community reentry centers. It operates in four segments: U.S. Secure Services, which mainly encompasses U.S.-based secure services business; Electronic Monitoring and Supervision Services, which conducts its services in the United States, represents services provided to adults for monitoring services and evidence-based supervision and treatment programs for community-based parolees, probationers, and pretrial defendants; Reentry Services conducts its services in the United States represents services provided to adults for residential and non-residential treatment, educational and community-based programs, pre-release and half-way house programs; and International Services.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with GEO Group, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is GEO Group Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 1,170,419, with GEO's price up by 6.28%, positioned at $15.07. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 2 days.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest GEO Group options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

