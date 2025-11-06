The GEO Group Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) revealed earnings for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $173.9 million, or $1.24 per share. This compares with $26.3 million, or $0.19 per share, last year.

Excluding items, The GEO Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $34.9 million or $0.25 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.23 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 13.1% to $682.3 million from $603.1 million last year.

The GEO Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $173.9 Mln. vs. $26.3 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.24 vs. $0.19 last year. -Revenue: $682.3 Mln vs. $603.1 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.23 to $0.27 Next quarter revenue guidance: $651 to $676 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $0.84 to $0.87

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.