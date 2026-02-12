The GEO Group Inc. Bottom Line Climbs In Q4

(RTTNews) - The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $31.77 million, or $0.23 per share. This compares with $15.49 million, or $0.11 per share, last year.

Excluding items, The GEO Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $34.82 million or $0.25 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 16.5% to $707.69 million from $607.72 million last year.

The GEO Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $31.77 Mln. vs. $15.49 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.23 vs. $0.11 last year. -Revenue: $707.69 Mln vs. $607.72 Mln last year.

