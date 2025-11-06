Markets
GEO Group Expands Share Repurchase Authorization To $500 Mln

November 06, 2025 — 07:09 am EST

(RTTNews) - While reporting the third-quarter financial results, The GEO Group, Inc. (GEO) shared the Board's decision to increase its share repurchase authorization to $500 million.

Additionally, it has extended the expiration date of the program to December 31, 2029.

As of today, the company has approximately $458.4 million of repurchase authorization available under the share repurchase program.

In the pre-market hours, GEO is trading at $17, up 1.13 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

