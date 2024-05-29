News & Insights

Geo Energy Appoints New Biz Development Director

May 29, 2024 — 07:54 am EDT

Geo Energy Resources Ltd. (SG:RE4) has released an update.

Geo Energy Resources Ltd. has announced the appointment of Mr. Lu King Seng as the Business Development Director, effective from June 3, 2024. Mr. Lu, who has over 26 years of experience in commercial and audit sectors, will be responsible for steering the company’s expansion strategies and fostering new and existing partnerships. His leadership is expected to strengthen the group’s regional presence and contribute to its ongoing growth.

