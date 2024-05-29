Geo Energy Appoints New Biz Development Director

Geo Energy Resources Ltd. (SG:RE4) has released an update.

Geo Energy Resources Ltd. has announced the appointment of Mr. Lu King Seng as the Business Development Director, effective from June 3, 2024. Mr. Lu, who has over 26 years of experience in commercial and audit sectors, will be responsible for steering the company’s expansion strategies and fostering new and existing partnerships. His leadership is expected to strengthen the group’s regional presence and contribute to its ongoing growth.

For further insights into SG:RE4 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.