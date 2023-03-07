GEO Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of GEO Group Inc (Symbol: GEO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $8.72, changing hands as low as $8.62 per share. GEO Group Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GEO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, GEO's low point in its 52 week range is $5.205 per share, with $12.44 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.65.
Also see: Institutional Holders of Eversource Energy
CVX Dividend Growth Rate
NVT Next Dividend Date
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.