GEO Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of GEO Group Inc (Symbol: GEO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $8.72, changing hands as low as $8.62 per share. GEO Group Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GEO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GEO's low point in its 52 week range is $5.205 per share, with $12.44 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.65.

