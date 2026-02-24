Genworth Financial Q4 Revenue Improves

(RTTNews) - Genworth Financial Inc.(GNW), a financial service provider, reported a rise in revenue for the final quarter of fiscal 2025.

For the three-month period to December 31, 2025, the company posted a net profit of $2 million, compared with a net loss of $1 million in the same period last year. Excluding items, operating income was $8 million, or $0.02 per share, less than $15 million, or $0.04 per share, a year ago.

Premiums stood at $886 million as against last year's $876 million. Net investment income slipped to $785 million from $793 million a year ago. Revenue was $1.784 billion, higher than $1.782 billion in the previous year.

