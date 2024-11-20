Genus plc Reports Successful AGM with Shareholder Engagement

Genus plc (GB:GNS) has released an update.

Genus plc announced that all resolutions at its recent AGM were successfully passed, including key votes on director elections and auditor appointments. Notably, while resolutions on pre-emption rights were approved, a significant minority expressed dissent, prompting the company to engage with shareholders for feedback. This engagement highlights Genus plc’s commitment to aligning with shareholder expectations.

