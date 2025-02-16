GENUINE PARTS Earnings Preview: Recent $GPC Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

GENUINE PARTS ($GPC) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $5,771,826,598 and earnings of $1.56 per share.

GENUINE PARTS Insider Trading Activity

GENUINE PARTS insiders have traded $GPC stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GPC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WENDY B NEEDHAM sold 1,608 shares for an estimated $194,214

RANDALL P BREAUX (Group President, GPC N.A.) purchased 750 shares for an estimated $100,237

GENUINE PARTS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 435 institutional investors add shares of GENUINE PARTS stock to their portfolio, and 679 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

GENUINE PARTS Government Contracts

We have seen $823,692 of award payments to $GPC over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

GENUINE PARTS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $GPC stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GPC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOHN JAMES sold up to $15,000 on 09/04.

