Key Points - Revenue (GAAP) for Q2 2025 was $6.16 billion, up 3.4% year over year, Non-GAAP EPS exceeded analyst expectations.

- Adjusted diluted EPS was $2.10, ahead of estimates, but down 13.9% compared to Q2 2024.

- Genuine Parts lowered its outlook for sales growth, earnings, and free cash flow for 2025 due to market and margin pressures.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC), the automotive and industrial parts distributor known for its global NAPA Auto Parts and Motion brands, released its second-quarter 2025 earnings on July 22, 2025. The main headlines: GAAP revenue increased to $6.16 billion, slightly surpassing consensus GAAP estimates of $6,116.14 million, while adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) was $2.10, outpacing expectations of $2.07. Despite these modest 'beats,' both profit and cash flow metrics declined sharply compared to last year. Management reduced its full-year revenue growth and earnings guidance, citing weaker-than-expected organic sales, margin compression, and ongoing uncertainty from tariffs and cost inflation. Overall, The quarter showed steady headline growth supported mainly by acquisitions, but key underlying indicators raised concerns about Genuine Parts’s momentum and market conditions.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change Adjusted Diluted EPS (Non-GAAP) $2.10 $2.07 $2.44 (13.9%) Revenue $6.16 billion $6.12 billion $5.96 billion 3.4% Revenue – Automotive $3.91 billion $3.73 billion 5.0% Revenue – Industrial $2.25 billion $2.24 billion 0.4% Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP)(Six Months Ended June 30) ($80 million) $353 million (-122.7%)

Understanding Genuine Parts’s Business and Growth Drivers

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) is a leading distributor of automotive replacement parts, industrial parts, and related products serving customers through over 10,700 locations in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company operates through two main segments: automotive, mainly under the NAPA brand, and industrial, offered through Motion. Automotive represents about 63% of total sales for 2024, with industrial comprising the remaining 37% as of 2024.

The heart of Genuine Parts’s business is its expansive distribution network and wide-reaching product catalog. Success relies on maintaining high inventory availability, rapid delivery to repair shops and industrial clients, and product breadth. Recent focus areas include expanding company-owned stores, making strategic acquisitions, investing in technology to improve supply chain management, and executing broad cost-reduction initiatives. Scale, brand reputation, and global reach are essential competitive strengths for the business, enabling it to service fragmented markets quickly and reliably.

Quarter in Review: Key Operational and Financial Developments

For Q2 2025, Genuine Parts posted a 3.4% GAAP revenue increase compared to the prior year period. This top-line result (GAAP revenue) came in about $84 million above analyst expectations. However, this growth was mostly fueled by acquisitions (adding 2.6% to company-wide sales) and a modest foreign currency benefit (0.6%), with organic comparable sales nearly flat at just 0.2%. This means that most new revenue stems from purchased businesses rather than stronger demand in existing operations.

The automotive segment saw sales rise by 5.0% year over year in Q2 2025 (GAAP). However, Organic comparable sales increased only 0.4%, while recently acquired stores contributed 3.4% and a 1.2% net favorable impact of foreign currency and other. Notably, EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, a metric tracking core operating profit) for the automotive group decreased by 6.9%, with margins declining by 110 basis points to 8.6%. Industrial segment revenue (GAAP) edged up just 0.7%, with a 0.1% decrease in comparable sales, partially offset by 1.3% acquired growth. Despite subdued growth, Industrial EBITDA increased by 1.1%. and margins nudged up to 12.8%.

The company reported negative free cash flow of $80 million for the first six months of 2025, a move from positive $353 million in the same period of 2024. The cash shortfall stemmed from higher inventory and accounts receivable, along with lower operating profit. Management attributed much of the cash outflow to building inventory, supporting new acquisitions, and timing of tax payments and payables. Operating cash flow (GAAP) was down more than 70% in the first half of 2025. Short-term debt also rose sharply to $961.5 million as of June 30, 2025, as the company covered the cash deficit.

Cost reduction and restructuring efforts continued during the quarter. The company recorded after-tax restructuring charges of $37 million, part of a planned multi-year program aiming to deliver approximately $200 million in annualized cost savings by 2026. Restructuring and integration costs weighed on results, but management expects future cost savings to support long-term profitability.

Ongoing restructuring, integration costs, and tariff-related price dynamics continue to create some volatility in reported profitability and margins. The company raised its quarterly dividend to $1.03 per share, up from $1.00 in the prior year.

In terms of product families, NAPA-branded parts are primarily replacement auto parts and maintenance products, while Motion-branded offerings include industrial supplies for maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO), as well as specialty equipment and automation solutions. The company also completed tuck-in acquisitions to strengthen both segments, although it notes the pace of acquisitions will slow moving forward to focus on improving store operations and integrating existing assets.

Outlook and What to Watch Going Forward

Management revised its 2025 financial guidance lower following Q2 results. Full-year revenue growth is now forecast at 1% to 3% (down from 2% to 4%). Adjusted diluted earnings per share guidance for the full year was cut to $7.50–$8.00, compared to the previous $7.75–$8.25 range. The company also trimmed its free cash flow target to $700–$900 million (previously $800 million to $1.0 billion) for the full year (non-GAAP). These reductions reflect management’s assessment of continued margin compression, subdued organic sales, and greater uncertainty related to tariffs, input inflation, and the broader economy. The company’s updated projections explicitly account for the impact of all currently effective U.S. tariffs.

Going forward, investors and observers should watch for improvements in organic (comparable) sales growth in both automotive and industrial divisions. The ongoing impact of U.S. trade policies, including tariffs affecting roughly 14% of global product sourcing, remains a major factor to monitor, with management stating the situation is highly complex and evolving. The pace and effectiveness of cost restructuring over the coming quarters will be critical in achieving Genuine Parts’ longer-term margin and cash flow goals. The quarterly dividend was $1.03 per share, up from $1.00 in the prior year.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,055%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 180% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 21, 2025

JesterAI is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. All articles published by JesterAI are reviewed by our editorial team, and The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of this article. JesterAI cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Genuine Parts. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.