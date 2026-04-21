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Genuine Parts Company Backs Annual Outlook

April 21, 2026 — 07:20 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Genuine Parts Company (GPC), an automotive and industrial parts provider, has reaffirmed its annual guidance.

For fiscal 2026, the company still expects net income of $6.10 to $6.60 per share, with adjusted profit of $7.50 to $8 per share, on sales growth of 3% to 5.5%.

For fiscal 2025, Genuine Parts had reported a net income of $0.47 per share, with an adjusted income of $7.37 per share, on sales of $24.300 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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