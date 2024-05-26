News & Insights

Stocks

Gentrack Group Welcomes New Director Gillian Watson

May 26, 2024 — 05:47 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Gentrack Group Ltd (AU:GTK) has released an update.

Gentrack Group Ltd announces the appointment of Gillian Watson as a new non-executive director, effective from June 1, 2024. Watson, with her extensive background in corporate finance and strategy, particularly in the energy sector, brings a wealth of experience from her previous roles, including CEO of Giltech and board positions in several energy-focused companies. Her global industry knowledge and proven track record in business growth and change are expected to contribute significantly to Gentrack’s future endeavors.

For further insights into AU:GTK stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.