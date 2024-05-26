Gentrack Group Welcomes New Director Gillian Watson

Gentrack Group Ltd (AU:GTK) has released an update.

Gentrack Group Ltd announces the appointment of Gillian Watson as a new non-executive director, effective from June 1, 2024. Watson, with her extensive background in corporate finance and strategy, particularly in the energy sector, brings a wealth of experience from her previous roles, including CEO of Giltech and board positions in several energy-focused companies. Her global industry knowledge and proven track record in business growth and change are expected to contribute significantly to Gentrack’s future endeavors.

