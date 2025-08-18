Is Gentherm (THRM) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Gentherm (THRM). THRM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 14.29, while its industry has an average P/E of 20.49. Over the last 12 months, THRM's Forward P/E has been as high as 15.96 and as low as 8.71, with a median of 12.42.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is THRM's P/B ratio of 1.54. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 3.05. Over the past 12 months, THRM's P/B has been as high as 2.51 and as low as 1.11, with a median of 1.80.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Gentherm is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, THRM feels like a great value stock at the moment.

