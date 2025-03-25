Gentherm Releases 2024 Sustainability Report Highlighting Commitment to Environmental Progress and Innovation

Gentherm released its 2024 Sustainability Report, detailing achievements in environmental performance and renewable energy sourcing.

Gentherm, a leader in thermal management and comfort technologies, released its 2024 Sustainability Report, emphasizing its commitment to People, Planet, and Products. CEO Bill Presley highlighted significant advancements in sustainability, including a reduction in carbon emissions and increased reliance on renewable energy, which now accounts for over 35% of their energy sourcing. The company continues to strive for long-term emissions reduction goals through renewable energy initiatives and has adapted its sustainability efforts to meet stakeholder needs. The full report is available on Gentherm's website, showcasing their progress in creating value for employees, customers, and communities.

Gentherm increased its renewable energy sourcing to over 35%, contributing to its first year-over-year reduction in CO2 emissions.

The company's commitment to sustainability and innovation is reinforced by its focus on long-term emissions goals and progress through renewable energy initiatives.

The report emphasizes Gentherm's dedication to improving health, wellness, and comfort, aligning with growing consumer and stakeholder preferences for sustainable practices.

There is no specific mention of quantitative targets or timelines for the company's long-term emissions goals, which may raise questions about the commitment to sustainability initiatives.

While the report claims improvements, it does not provide detailed metrics on the overall impact of these sustainability efforts on the company's financial performance or market position.

Changes made to sustainability efforts to meet stakeholder needs could imply prior shortcomings or criticisms that necessitated the adjustment, which may reflect poorly on the company's previous strategies.

What is the focus of Gentherm's 2024 Sustainability Report?

The report highlights Gentherm's key areas of focus: People, Planet, and Products, along with environmental performance metrics.

How is Gentherm reducing its carbon footprint?

Gentherm has increased renewable energy sourcing to over 35%, resulting in the first year-over-year CO2 emissions reduction.

Who is the CEO of Gentherm?

Bill Presley is the President and CEO of Gentherm, emphasizing innovation and sustainability in the company.

Where can I find Gentherm's full Sustainability Report?

The full report can be accessed on Gentherm's website at https://gentherm.com/en/esg.

What automotive technologies does Gentherm develop?

Gentherm develops thermal management products, including Climate Control Seats®, heated interiors, battery performance solutions, and more.

NOVI, Mich., March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM), aglobal marketleader of innovative thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies, today published its 2024 Sustainability Report.





The report highlights Gentherm’s key areas of focus: People, Planet and Products, and provides updates on previously established environmental performance metrics.





“Gentherm’s success is built on innovation, dedication and the pursuit of excellence. Over the past year, we made significant progress in our sustainability efforts, from reducing our carbon footprint to advancing energy-efficient technologies,” said Bill Presley, Gentherm’s President and CEO. “These achievements underscore our dedication to improving lives through enhanced health, wellness, comfort and sustainable solutions. We are proud of our progress and together we aim to create long term value for our employees, customers, communities and other stakeholders.”





Highlights from the report include:







Increased renewable energy sourcing to more than 35%, resulting in Gentherm’s first year-over-year CO emissions reduction



Adapted and grew sustainability efforts to meet requirements and stakeholders needs











The full report can be found on the Company’s website:



https://gentherm.com/en/esg



About Gentherm







Gentherm (NASDAQ: THRM) is aglobal marketleader of innovative thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies. Automotive products include variable temperature Climate Control Seats®, heated automotive interior systems (including heated seats, steering wheels, armrests and other components), battery performance solutions, cable systems, lumbar and massage comfort solutions, valve system technologies, and other electronic devices. Medical products include patient temperature management systems. The Company is also developing a number of new technologies and products that will help enable improvements to existing products and to create new product applications for existing and new markets. Gentherm has more than 14,000 employees in facilities in the United States, Germany, China, Czech Republic, Hungary, Japan, Malta, Mexico, Morocco, North Macedonia, South Korea, United Kingdom, Ukraine, and Vietnam. For more information, go to



www.gentherm.com



