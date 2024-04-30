Gentherm Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Gentherm Inc. (THRM) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $14.79 million, or $0.47 per share. This compares with $7.96 million, or $0.24 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Gentherm Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $19.59 million or $0.62 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.43 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.1% to $356.02 million from $363.63 million last year.

Gentherm Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $14.79 Mln. vs. $7.96 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.47 vs. $0.24 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $356.02 Mln vs. $363.63 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $1.5 Bln-$1.6 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.