Gentex Guides FY26 Revenues In Line With Estimates - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Friday, automotive products firm Gentex Corp. (GNTX) initiated its revenue guidance for the full-year 2026 between $2.60 billion and $2.70 billion.

On average, seven analysts polled expect the company to report revenues of $2.66 billion for the year.

In Friday's pre-market trading, GNTX is trading on the NYSE at $23.00, down $1.04 or 4.33 percent.

