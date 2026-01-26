Is Gentex (GNTX) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

Gentex (GNTX) is a stock many investors are watching right now. GNTX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 15.03, while its industry has an average P/E of 17.80. Over the past 52 weeks, GNTX's Forward P/E has been as high as 15.46 and as low as 10.60, with a median of 13.03.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is GNTX's P/B ratio of 2.59. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 3.19. GNTX's P/B has been as high as 2.97 and as low as 1.89, with a median of 2.41, over the past year.

Finally, our model also underscores that GNTX has a P/CF ratio of 12.89. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 26.23. GNTX's P/CF has been as high as 14.17 and as low as 9.65, with a median of 12.00, all within the past year.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Gentex is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, GNTX feels like a great value stock at the moment.

Gentex Corporation (GNTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

