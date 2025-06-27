Gentex Corporation Launches PLACE: Innovative Smart Home Safety System Now Available Nationwide

Gentex Corporation launched PLACE, a smart home safety system featuring advanced smoke and carbon monoxide alarms with mobile app integration.

Quiver AI Summary

Gentex Corporation has announced the launch of its new smart home safety system called PLACE, which is now available for purchase online and at national retailers. PLACE is a sophisticated suite of smoke and carbon monoxide alarms designed to enhance home safety with room-specific features, all managed through a mobile app. The product line includes various models tailored for specific areas of the home, integrating advanced safety functions such as video monitoring, intercom capabilities, and environmental sensing. A notable feature of the PLACE system is its industry-first low-frequency sounder technology, which aims to improve alarm effectiveness, especially for individuals who may struggle to hear traditional alarms. Manufactured in Zeeland, Michigan, the PLACE devices comply with emerging safety standards, further establishing Gentex's reputation in fire protection technology.

Potential Positives

The launch of PLACE marks a significant expansion into the retail market, increasing accessibility of advanced smart home safety solutions for consumers.

PLACE integrates multiple safety features into a single system, simplifying home safety management and eliminating the need for multiple stand-alone devices.

The introduction of industry-first low-frequency sounder technology enhances alarm effectiveness, addressing specific safety needs for deep sleepers and individuals with hearing impairments.

The manufacturing of PLACE devices in Zeeland, Michigan highlights the company's commitment to high-quality American-made products and supports local job creation.

Potential Negatives

While the launch of the PLACE smart home safety system is a positive development, it may also indicate a shift in focus for Gentex from its traditional fire protection products, potentially alienating existing customers who rely on those core offerings.

The announcement does not include any financial projections or market expectations regarding PLACE's performance, which could raise concerns about the anticipated success and profitability of the new product line.

The reliance on a national big-box retailer for distribution may expose Gentex to risks associated with the retailer's sales performance, inventory management, and market conditions that could negatively impact PLACE's visibility and sales.

FAQ

What is the PLACE smart home safety system?

PLACE is an advanced smart home safety system featuring smoke and carbon monoxide alarms with room-specific functionality.

Where can I purchase the PLACE products?

PLACE products are available for online and in-store purchase at a national big-box retailer and on www.PlaceHomeSolutions.com.

What unique features does the PLACE system offer?

PLACE integrates multiple safety features, including Wi-Fi connectivity, motion detection, and localized voice alerts, into a single system.

How does PLACE enhance safety for deep sleepers?

PLACE units feature an industry-first low-frequency sounder, designed to effectively wake deep sleepers and individuals with hearing impairments.

Is Gentex a reputable company in fire protection technology?

Yes, Gentex has been a leader in fire protection and sensing technology for over 50 years, ensuring high-quality safety devices.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$GNTX Insider Trading Activity

$GNTX insiders have traded $GNTX stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GNTX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOSEPH B JR ANDERSON sold 3,764 shares for an estimated $86,076

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$GNTX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 262 institutional investors add shares of $GNTX stock to their portfolio, and 300 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$GNTX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GNTX in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 04/22/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $GNTX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $GNTX forecast page.

$GNTX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GNTX recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $GNTX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $25.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Ronald Jewsikow from Guggenheim set a target price of $24.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 Luke Junk from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $25.0 on 04/15/2025

Full Release



ZEELAND, Mich., June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Gentex Corporation



(NASDAQ:



GNTX



) announced today the launch of PLACE, a new smart home safety system now available for online and in-store purchase through a national big-box retailer. PLACE is a suite of advanced, multi-feature smoke and carbon monoxide alarms designed to enhance home safety, comfort, and security with room-specific functionality.





Gentex has been a leader in fire protection and sensing technology for over 50 years. The launch of PLACE in the retail space marks a significant milestone in making intelligent home safety solutions more accessible to consumers. PLACE integrates multiple safety features into a single, sophisticated system, all controlled via a user-friendly mobile app.





“Our goal with PLACE is to provide homeowners with a smarter, more connected way to protect their families,” said Gentex Chief Operations Officer and Chief Technology Officer Neil Boehm. “By expanding into retail, we’re making it easier for customers to bring advanced, room-specific safety solutions into their homes while enabling new possibilities for future connectivity through our HomeLink Smart Home Solutions platform.”







The Product Lineup: Any Space







The PLACE portfolio consists of four distinct models designed for specific areas of the home. As the base unit of the PLACE product family, the



Any Space



unit protects central living areas and brings together the fundamental features that power all four models:







Smart smoke and carbon monoxide detection, Wi-Fi connectivity, ambient temperature and humidity sensing, motion detection, smart nightlight, and localized voice alerts













Room-Specific Units











Nursery Unit:



Includes a video monitoring camera, two-way intercom, white noise generator, air quality sensors, and VOC monitoring



Includes a video monitoring camera, two-way intercom, white noise generator, air quality sensors, and VOC monitoring





Garage Unit:



Features CO and heat detection (instead of smoke detection), a security camera, and intercom functionality



Features CO and heat detection (instead of smoke detection), a security camera, and intercom functionality





Kitchen Unit:



Provides natural gas (methane) detection, and VOC monitoring to enhance kitchen safety











By combining multiple safety and security functions into one system, PLACE eliminates the need for multiple stand-alone devices and apps, simplifying home safety management. The PLACE system is manufactured in Zeeland, Michigan, leveraging Gentex’s decades of expertise in high-quality fire protection technology while providing safe, secure devices that are manufactured in the U.S.







Industry-First Low-Frequency Sounder Technology







PLACE introduces an industry-first low-frequency sounder across its product portfolio designed to improve alarm effectiveness, particularly for deep sleepers, children, and individuals with hearing impairments. Unlike traditional smoke alarms that use high-frequency tones, PLACE units emit low-frequency tones proven to be more effective at waking people in emergency situations.





This feature meets emerging safety standards, including new residential code requirements in states like California, and positions Gentex as one of the only viable providers of compliant technology currently.





PLACE devices are also available through



www.PlaceHomeSolutions.com



. The PLACE AnySpace unit is also available in select retail stores nationwide. Visit the PLACE website for updates and more information.







About Gentex







Founded in 1974, Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX) is a technology company that leverages its core competencies, strategic partnerships, acquisitions, and ongoing research to create market-leading positions in a variety of verticals. You can view some of the Company’s latest technology at



www.gentex.com



.











Gentex Media Contact









Gentex Investor Relations Contact











Craig Piersma





Josh O’Berski









(616) 747-9821





(616) 931-3505











craig.piersma@gentex.com











josh.oberski@gentex.com

























This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.