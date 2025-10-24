Gentex Corp. Reports Decline In Q3 Profit, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Gentex Corp. (GNTX) revealed earnings for third quarter that Dropped, from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $10.97 million, or $0.46 per share. This compares with $122.55 million, or $0.53 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.47 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.7% to $655.24 million from $608.53 million last year.

Gentex Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $10.97 Mln. vs. $122.55 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.46 vs. $0.53 last year. -Revenue: $655.24 Mln vs. $608.53 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $2.50 – $2.60 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.