Gentex Corp. Q4 Profit Climbs

(RTTNews) - Gentex Corp. (GNTX) released earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $92.96 million, or $0.43 per share. This compares with $87.67 million, or $0.39 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 19.0% to $644.40 million from $541.64 million last year.

Gentex Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $92.96 Mln. vs. $87.67 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.43 vs. $0.39 last year. -Revenue: $644.40 Mln vs. $541.64 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.