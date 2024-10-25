Gentex Corp. Q3 Income Rises, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Gentex Corp. (GNTX) released a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $122.549 million, or $0.53 per share. This compares with $104.725 million, or $0.45 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.48 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.7% to $608.525 million from $575.848 million last year.

Gentex Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $122.549 Mln. vs. $104.725 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.53 vs. $0.45 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $608.525 Mln vs. $575.848 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.