Gentex Corp. Q1 Income Climbs

(RTTNews) - Gentex Corp. (GNTX) released a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $98.45 million, or $0.46 per share. This compares with $94.87 million, or $0.42 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Gentex Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $103.67 million or $0.48 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 17.1% to $675.44 million from $576.77 million last year.

Gentex Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $98.45 Mln. vs. $94.87 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.46 vs. $0.42 last year. -Revenue: $675.44 Mln vs. $576.77 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $ 2.65 B To $ 2.75 B

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.