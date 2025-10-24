Markets
Gentex Boosts FY25 Revenue Outlook - Update

October 24, 2025 — 08:28 am EDT

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Friday, automotive products firm Gentex Corp. (GNTX) raised its revenue guidance for the full-year 2025, based on the updated light vehicle production forecast and actual results for the first nine months of 2025, reduced demand in the China market stemming from recently implemented counter-tariffs, and the expected incremental sales contribution from the VOXX acquisition.

For fiscal 2025, the company now projects revenues between $2.50 billion and $2.60 billion, up from the prior forecast between $2.44 billion and $2.61 billion.

On average, seven analysts polled expect the company to report revenues of $2.53 billion for the year.

RTTNews
