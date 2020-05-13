Legend Biotech, a clinical stage oncology biotech being spun-out of GenScript's cell therapy unit, filed on Wednesday with the SEC to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering.



Legend's extensive pipeline contains lead candidate LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528, a CAR-T therapy being developed with Janssen Biotech for the treatment of multiple myeloma. It is in the process of enrolling patients for a Phase 2 clinical trial in China and is in a Phase 1b trial in the US and Japan.



The Somerset, NJ-based company was founded in 2014 and booked $57 million in revenue for the 12 months ended December 31, 2019. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol LEGN. Legend Biotech filed confidentially on March 9, 2020. Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan and Jefferies are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.

The article GenScript spin-off Legend Biotech files for a $100 million US IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.