Genscript Biotech (GNNSF) Price Target Increased by 16.00% to 3.32

The average one-year price target for Genscript Biotech (OTCPK:GNNSF) has been revised to $3.32 / share. This is an increase of 16.00% from the prior estimate of $2.86 dated April 1, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $2.92 to a high of $4.06 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 216.07% from the latest reported closing price of $1.05 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 80 funds or institutions reporting positions in Genscript Biotech. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 3.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GNNSF is 0.08%, an increase of 8.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.33% to 79,867K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,264K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,342K shares , representing a decrease of 6.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GNNSF by 35.12% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,304K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,644K shares , representing a decrease of 2.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GNNSF by 33.96% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 10,350K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,218K shares , representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GNNSF by 6.34% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 3,884K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,078K shares , representing an increase of 72.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GNNSF by 132.96% over the last quarter.

MCHI - iShares MSCI China ETF holds 3,468K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,342K shares , representing an increase of 3.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GNNSF by 0.22% over the last quarter.

