Genscript Biotech Announces CEO Resignation and Leadership Changes

December 01, 2024 — 07:08 pm EST

Genscript Biotech (HK:1548) has released an update.

Genscript Biotech Corporation has announced the resignation of Dr. Liu Zhenyu from his role as rotating chief executive officer, effective 31 December 2024, as he pursues personal career development. Dr. Li Zhu, the current Executive Director and chief strategy officer, will take over as chairman of Probio Technology Limited, a subsidiary of Genscript. The company expressed gratitude for Dr. Liu’s contributions, ensuring a smooth transition for its leadership and maintaining stability in its operations.

