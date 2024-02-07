News & Insights

Genprex To Expand Non-clinical Program To Study TUSC2, NPRL2

February 07, 2024 — 09:21 am EST

(RTTNews) - Genprex, Inc. (GNPX) Wednesday announced the expansion of its non-clinical programs into new indications to study TUSC2, the tumor suppressor gene used in its drug candidate, Requorsa, and NPRL2, another tumor suppressor gene.

The new indications being evaluated include ALK-positive lung cancer and other additional programs. ALK-EML4 positive translocated lung cancer is a subset of non-small cell lung cancer that impacts young and relatively healthy individuals.

TUSC2 is a tumor suppressor gene that is frequently deleted in lung cancer.

The company said it plans to do the expansion through Sponsored Research Agreements and Material Transfer Agreements with multiple academic research collaborators.

