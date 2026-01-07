Genprex Advances Diabetes Gene Therapy Program With Preclinical Milestones

(RTTNews) - Genprex, Inc. (GNPX) announced on Wednesday that it has an update on its clinical program for GPX-002, the gene therapy it's developing for diabetes, making strides in both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes.

They've reported some encouraging early results from preclinical tests in mice and non-human primates with Type 2 diabetes, indicating that beta cells are being rejuvenated and glucose levels are returning to normal.

In 2025, the company ramped up its research efforts for Type 2 diabetes, moved the manufacturing of GPX-002 to skilled CDMO partners, and asked to meet with the FDA to talk about studies needed for an IND application.

They're looking to boost manufacturing, enhance their delivery methods, and kick off toxicology studies as they gear up for future clinical trials in humans.

GNPX is currently trading at $1.95 up $0.06 or 3.17 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.