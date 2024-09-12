Genpact, Stada Renew Multi-year Tie-up

(RTTNews) - Genpact Ltd. (G), an IT company, and Stada Arzneimittel AG (STDAY.PK, STDAF.PK), a maker of consumer healthcare, generic, and specialty pharma medicines, announced on Thursday that they have renewed their multi-year partnership to boost the finance operations of Stada.

Sanjiv Tandon, Global Business Unit Leader, Life Sciences and Healthcare, Genpact, said: "By combining this expertise with our digital leadership and industry knowledge, we will enhance STADA's decision-making with actionable finance data, automate key F&A processes, and support regulatory compliance - ultimately enabling the company to continuously scale and excel in its industry."

Genpact's technologies such as Cora APFlow have improved the accuracy of critical processes such as accounts payable and receivable, streamlined data transparency, and empowered Stada's teams to focus on strategic initiatives that drive business outcomes.

Since 2019, Genpact's partnership with STADA has centered to leverage automation and process-harmonization to enhance critical operations.

