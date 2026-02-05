Genpact Ltd. Announces Climb In Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - Genpact Ltd. (G) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $143.09 million, or $0.82 per share. This compares with $141.91 million, or $0.79 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Genpact Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $0.97 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.6% to $1.31 billion from $1.24 billion last year.

Genpact Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 0.92 To $ 0.93 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 1.282 B To $ 1.294 B

