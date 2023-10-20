Genpact (G) Benefits From a Strong Position in BPO Market

Genpact LimitedG maintains a strong competitive stance in the BPO services market due to its expertise in business analytics, digital solutions and consulting. Acquisitions enhance its customer base and contribute to revenue growth.

Factors That Augur Well

Genpact's dominance in BPO services hinges on its expertise in business analytics, digital solutions and consulting. The company excels in IIoT, user experience, supply-chain management and more, thus attracting customers through tech integration and domain knowledge. Future success will be fueled by customer growth, cost management, acquisitions and share buybacks.

Genpact stands to benefit from the substantial growth potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI). Its Digital Smart Enterprise Processes use AI, domain-specific tech, Lean Six Sigma, and experience-centric principles to enhance process efficiency and quality.

Additionally, Genpact Cora integrates proprietary automation, analytics and AI tech to accelerate clients' digital transformations. Strategic acquisitions, like Rage Framework, and design thinking-based companies, including Tandem Seven, have expanded Genpact's AI offerings, positioning it well for future AI advancements.

Genpact, a global professional services firm dedicated to driving business transformation, has formed strategic alliances, which work in its favor. The company has joined forces with Microsoft, allowing its global talent to utilize Microsoft’s Azure OpenAI Service to implement generative AI capabilities for clients.

Another collaboration is with the Heubach Group, which enhances the efficiency of finance, accounting, and supply-chain operations for its Clariant pigments business, thus elevating customer experiences and supporting sustainable business growth. Additionally, Genpact has expanded its partnership with Amazon Web Services, Inc. to revamp financial crime risk operations, harnessing generative AI and large language models. The integration of Genpact's cloud-based financial crime suite, riskCanvas™, with Amazon Bedrock has led to increased efficiencies and positive outcomes for clients like Apex Fintech Solutions.

Genpact's current ratio at the end of second-quarter 2023 was pegged at 1.88, higher than the current ratio of 1.84 reported at the end of prior-quarter and the prior-year quarter’s 1.58. Increasing current ratio bodes well as it indicates that the company will have no problem meeting its short-term obligations.

Factors Against

Genpact encounters notable client concentration concerning geographical regions. In 2022, more than half of its revenues came from clients in India, with more than 20% stemming from North and Latin America. Furthermore, more than 35% of its 2022 revenues originated from clients within the High Tech and Manufacturing sector. This over-reliance on a specific industry may pose long-term concerns for investors.

The outsourcing sector relies heavily on foreign talent and is labor-intensive. Increased competition leading to higher talent costs could impede industry growth. Genpact, as one of the industry players, is susceptible to these challenges.

Genpact operates in a competitive outsourcing space, which accommodates strong competitors like Broadridge Financial SolutionsBR and Automatic Data ProcessingADP. ADP's ongoing transformation efforts have boosted DataCloud adoption, investments in sales, mid-market migrations, and innovation while Broadridge's strong execution in governance, capital markets, and wealth management strategies drives its success.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Genpact Limited (G) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.