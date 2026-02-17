Markets
GMAB

Genmab Sees FY26 Revenue Of Up To $4.4 Bln

February 17, 2026 — 12:22 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Genmab A/S (GMAB) published its 2025 annual report and projected higher revenue for 2026, supported by royalty growth and strong product sales.

The biotechnology company expects 2026 revenue in the range of $4.065 billion to $4.395 billion, compared with $3.720 billion in 2025. Operating profit for 2026 is projected between $0.90 billion and $1.40 billion, while operating expenses are forecast at $2.710 billion to $2.910 billion.

For 2025, Genmab reported revenue of $3.72 billion, up 19% from $3.12 billion a year earlier, driven by higher royalties from DARZALEX and Kesimpta and increased EPKINLY sales. Royalty revenue rose 23% to $3.10 billion, while operating profit excluding acquisition-related items climbed to $1.26 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GMAB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.