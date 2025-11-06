Genmab Nine-Mont Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Genmab A/S (GMAB) Thursday reported net profit of 932 million euros or 14.90 euros per share, compared to 581 million euros or 8.99 euros per share last year.

Revenue was $2,662 million for the first nine months of 2025 compared to $2,198 million for the first nine months of 2024. The increase of 21% was primarily driven by higher Darzalex and Kesimpta royalties achieved under our collaborations with Johnson & Johnson (J&J) and Novartis Pharma AG (Novartis), respectively, and higher EPKINLY net product sales.

Operating profit was $1,007 million in the first nine months of 2025 compared to $662 million in the first nine months of 2024.

Net profit for the third quarter was 401 million euros or 6.46 euro per share, compared to 186 million euros or 2.92 euro per share last year. Revenue was $1,022 million for the third quarter of 2025 compared to $816 million last year.

"In the third quarter we made advances that underscore the potential of our late-stage portfolio; Epcoritamab moved closer to being available to patients in earlier lines of therapy for follicular lymphoma and Rina-S was granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) in advanced endometrial cancer. With robust development plans for both epcoritamab and Rina-S and with Tivdak® (tisotumab vedotin) now available for prescribing in Germany - our first commercial entry into a European market - we continue to execute on our strategic imperatives to accelerate our late-stage pipeline and maximize our approved medicines to reach more patients," said Jan van de Winkel, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Genmab.

