Genmab To Discontinue Clinical Development Of Acasunlimab To Focus On Priority Programs

December 29, 2025 — 09:02 am EST

(RTTNews) - Genmab A/S (GMAB), Monday announced the decision to discontinue further clinical development of acasunlimab to focus on programs with the highest potential impact, such as EPKINLY, petosemtamab and rinatabart sesutecan.

The decision, which is in line with the company's portfolio prioritization and capital allocation framework, is expected to have no impact on full-year 2025 financial guidance.

"Although the data have been encouraging, the compelling opportunities we see in our late-stage pipeline led us to focus our investments where we believe we can deliver the greatest benefit for patients and shareholders," CEO Jan van de Winkel explained.

In the pre-market hours, Genmab's stock is trading at $32.72, down 2.09 percent on the Nasdaq.

