Genius Group Secures Funding for Stock Manipulation Case

Genius Group Limited is advancing its legal battle against alleged stock market manipulation, with evidence pointing to significant damages from practices like naked short selling and spoofing. The company has secured third-party funding to support its case and plans to file a complaint soon after updating their damage model and identifying new potential defendants. This development could impact the company’s stock movements, drawing attention from investors and market watchers.

