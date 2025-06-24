Genius Group Limited CEO Roger Hamilton Increases Shareholding by 10% with Purchase of 650,000 Shares

Genius Group's CEO purchases 650,000 shares, boosting ownership to 7.5 million amid positive outlook for the company.

Genius Group Limited, a prominent AI-driven education organization with a Bitcoin-first treasury, announced that CEO and Founder Roger Hamilton has acquired 650,000 additional shares, raising his stake in the company by 10% to 7.5 million shares. This purchase, made on June 23 and June 24, 2025, follows a series of significant investments by Hamilton, including a $2.1 million interest-free loan and multiple share purchases since 2024. Hamilton expressed strong confidence in the company's future, citing recent legal victories and growth in the education sector and Bitcoin treasury. The board welcomed this investment as part of their ongoing efforts to enhance shareholder value, particularly with plans for a potential share buyback. Genius Group serves millions globally, providing innovative AI educational solutions.

Potential Positives

CEO Roger Hamilton's purchase of 650,000 shares reflects his confidence in the company's future and increases his total ownership by 10% to 7.5 million shares.

The announcement follows a history of financial support from Mr. Hamilton, including over $2.1 million in an interest-free loan and multiple equity purchases, indicating a strong commitment to the company's growth.

The board welcomes Hamilton's investment as a timely move that aligns with the company's strategic focus on building shareholder value, particularly in the context of its AI-powered education initiatives.

The company serves 5.8 million users in over 100 countries, showcasing its broad reach and potential for growth in the rapidly evolving educational landscape.

Potential Negatives

The press release focuses heavily on the CEO's personal investment, which might raise concerns about reliance on a single individual for financial stability rather than broad-based shareholder support.

The continuous need for Mr. Hamilton to invest in the company through loans and significant share purchases may indicate financial instability or lack of external investor confidence.

The warning regarding forward-looking statements highlights potential uncertainties and risks, suggesting that the company's future performance may be unpredictable.

FAQ

Who is the CEO of Genius Group?

The CEO and Founder of Genius Group is Roger Hamilton.

How many shares did Roger Hamilton purchase?

Roger Hamilton purchased 650,000 shares, increasing his shareholding by 10%.

What is Genius Group's focus?

Genius Group focuses on AI-powered education and has a Bitcoin-first treasury.

What was the average price of the shares purchased by Hamilton?

The average price of the shares purchased by Hamilton was $0.54 each.

How many users does Genius Group serve globally?

Genius Group serves 5.8 million users in over 100 countries.

$GNS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $GNS stock to their portfolio, and 1 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

XTX TOPCO LTD removed 13,486 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,305

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

SINGAPORE, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Genius Group Limited



(NYSE American: GNS) (“Genius Group”) a leading AI powered education group with a Bitcoin-first treasury, today announced that its CEO and Founder, Roger Hamilton, has purchased 650,000 shares of the Company, increasing his shareholding by 10%.





Mr. Hamilton purchased the shares on June 23 and June 24, 2025 on the open market, at an average price of $0.54 per share.





The most recent purchase of shares in the Company by Mr. Hamilton follows a series of previous funding rounds he has personally made in the company, including over $2.1 million in funding via an interest free loan in 2023, participation in the Company’s funding round in January 2024 with a $1.0 million equity purchase, and the purchase of 500,000 shares in October 2024 and a further purchase of 500,000 shares in January 2025. The purchase announced today increases Mr. Hamilton’s shareholding by 10% to 7.5 million shares.





Mr. Hamilton said “As founder of Genius Group, I have been consistent in my ongoing financial support and optimism in our Company’s future. With our recent legal successes and growth in our Education business and Bitcoin Treasury, I have never been more confident than now in our future success.”





Suraj Naik, Board Director and Head of AI at Genius Group, said “The board welcomes Roger’s additional investment. We continue to remain focused at the steps we can all take to protect the interests of the company and our shareholders. Further to shareholders approving up to a 20% buy back of shares at its recent EGM, we are focused at the additional steps we can take to ensure we build shareholder value, with a shareholder community aligned to our long-term success. Roger’s investment is timely as we step into the AI powered future of education.”







About Genius Group







Genius Group (NYSE: GNS) is an AI powered education group with a Bitcoin-first treasury, delivering education and acceleration solutions for the future of work. Genius Group serves 5.8 million users in over 100 countries through its Genius City model and online digital marketplace of AI training, AI tools and AI talent. It provides personalized, entrepreneurial AI pathways combining human talent with AI skills and AI solutions at the individual, enterprise and government level. To learn more, please visit



https://www.geniusgroup.ai/









Forward-Looking Statements







Statements made in this press release include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will”, “plan,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “continue,” or comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements are inherently subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties, many of which the Company cannot predict with accuracy and some of which the Company might not even anticipate and involve factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or suggested. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and are advised to consider the factors listed above together with the additional factors under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Reports on Form 20-F, as may be supplemented or amended by the Company's Reports of a Foreign Private Issuer on Form 6-K. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events, new information or otherwise. No information in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company’s future revenues, results of operations, or stock price.







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.