Genius Group increases bitcoin treasury to total purchase of 172 bitcoin

Genius Group (GNS) announced that it had increased its Bitcoin purchases for its Bitcoin Treasury by an additional $1.8 million to 172 Bitcoin for $15.8 million, at an average net price of $92,006 per Bitcoin. The total purchase of $15.8 million of Bitcoin has been made within three weeks of the Company’s announcement on November 12 of its “Bitcoin-first” strategy that it is committing 90% or more of its current and future reserves to be held in Bitcoin, with an initial target of $120 million in Bitcoin.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on GNS:
- Genius Group Plans Key Votes in Upcoming AGM
- Genius Group Boosts Bitcoin Holdings to $14 Million
- Genius Group increases its Bitcoin Treasury 40%
- Genius Group Reports Impressive Revenue Growth
- Genius Group reports 1H of 2024 revenue $13.2M vs $11.8M last year
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.