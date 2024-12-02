Genius Group increases bitcoin treasury to total purchase of 172 bitcoin

Genius Group (GNS) announced that it had increased its Bitcoin purchases for its Bitcoin Treasury by an additional $1.8 million to 172 Bitcoin for $15.8 million, at an average net price of $92,006 per Bitcoin. The total purchase of $15.8 million of Bitcoin has been made within three weeks of the Company’s announcement on November 12 of its “Bitcoin-first” strategy that it is committing 90% or more of its current and future reserves to be held in Bitcoin, with an initial target of $120 million in Bitcoin.

