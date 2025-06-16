Genius Group Increases Bitcoin Treasury by 52% to Reach 100 Bitcoin Following Court Ruling

Genius Group increased its Bitcoin Treasury by 52%, owning 100 Bitcoin, aiming for 1,000 total.

Genius Group Limited announced an increase in its Bitcoin Treasury by 52%, raising its holdings to a total of 100 Bitcoin, valued at $10.06 million, following a favorable U.S. Court of Appeals ruling on May 6, 2025, that allows the company to resume Bitcoin purchases. The company aims to grow its Treasury to 1,000 Bitcoin and noted its unique position as one of the first Bitcoin Treasury companies on the NYSE American. CEO Roger Hamilton expressed satisfaction in regaining the ability to manage the company's capital effectively, highlighting the milestone as a significant step towards their goal. Genius Group operates as an AI-powered education group, serving millions globally with a focus on integrating AI into learning and professional development.

Potential Positives

Genius Group has increased its Bitcoin Treasury by 52% to 100 Bitcoin, showcasing significant growth and investment in cryptocurrency.

The favorable ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals allows the company to resume Bitcoin purchases, enhancing its capital management flexibility.

The company aims to build its Bitcoin Treasury to 1,000 Bitcoin, indicating ambitious growth plans and confidence in its investment strategy.

Genius Group positions itself as a pioneer in the Bitcoin Treasury space on the NYSE American, potentially attracting investor interest and setting a competitive advantage.

Potential Negatives

The company’s significant investment in Bitcoin creates potential volatility and risk in its financial position, given the fluctuating nature of cryptocurrency markets.

The forward-looking statements include numerous risks and uncertainties that could significantly impact the company's future performance, suggesting a lack of guaranteed success in their strategic initiatives.

The previous legal limitation on buying Bitcoin raises concerns about regulatory compliance and the company's governance in its dealings with cryptocurrency.

FAQ

What recent change did Genius Group make to its Bitcoin Treasury?

Genius Group increased its Bitcoin Treasury by 52% to a total of 100 Bitcoin.

How much has Genius Group invested in Bitcoin?

The Company has invested $10.06 million to acquire 100 Bitcoin at an average price of $100,600 each.

What is Genius Group's future goal for its Bitcoin Treasury?

Genius Group aims to build its Bitcoin Treasury to 1,000 Bitcoin.

Why was Genius Group previously prevented from buying Bitcoin?

The company was legally prevented by a U.S. court ruling until a favorable appeal allowed them to resume purchases.

What services does Genius Group provide?

Genius Group offers AI-powered education and acceleration solutions, serving 5.8 million users in over 100 countries.

SINGAPORE, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Genius Group Limited



(NYSE American: GNS) (“Genius Group” or the “Company”), a leading AI-powered, Bitcoin-first education group, today announced that further to the favorable ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals on May 6, 2025, allowing Genius Group to resume buying Bitcoin, the Company has increased its Bitcoin Treasury by 52% to 100 Bitcoin.





Over the last month, the Company has increased its Bitcoin Treasury by an additional 52%, with the purchase of 34 Bitcoin. The Company currently holds 100 Bitcoin purchased for $10.06 million, at an average price of $100,600 per Bitcoin.





The Company maintains its target to build its Treasury to 1,000 Bitcoin.





Roger Hamilton, CEO of Genius Group, said “We launched our Bitcoin Treasury in November 2025, and believe we were one of the first Bitcoin Treasury companies on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) American. We also believe that subsequent to our announcement, we were one of the only companies legally prevented from buying Bitcoin by a US court.”





“We’re pleased to be able to have regained the right to manage our company’s capital in the way our Board and shareholders sees fit. Our 100 Bitcoin milestone is a significant step towards our 1,000 Bitcoin target.”







About Genius Group







Genius Group (NYSE: GNS) is an AI powered education group with a Bitcoin-first treasury, delivering education and acceleration solutions for the future of work. Genius Group serves 5.8 million users in over 100 countries through its Genius City model and online digital marketplace of AI training, AI tools and AI talent. It provides personalized, entrepreneurial AI pathways combining human talent with AI skills and AI solutions at the individual, enterprise and government level. To learn more, please visit



https://www.geniusgroup.ai/









Forward-Looking Statements







Statements made in this press release include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will”, “plan,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “continue,” or comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements are inherently subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties, many of which the Company cannot predict with accuracy and some of which the Company might not even anticipate and involve factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or suggested. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and are advised to consider the factors listed above together with the additional factors under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Reports on Form 20-F, as may be supplemented or amended by the Company's Reports of a Foreign Private Issuer on Form 6-K. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events, new information or otherwise. No information in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company’s future revenues, results of operations, or stock price.







Contacts











For enquiries, contact



investor@geniusgroup.ai





