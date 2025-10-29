Genius Group (GNS) Price Target Decreased by 20.93% to 3.47

The average one-year price target for Genius Group (NYSEAM:GNS) has been revised to $3.47 / share. This is a decrease of 20.93% from the prior estimate of $4.39 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $3.43 to a high of $3.57 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 324.69% from the latest reported closing price of $0.82 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 22 funds or institutions reporting positions in Genius Group. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 22.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GNS is 0.01%, an increase of 225.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 23.31% to 1,450K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hrt Financial holds 996K shares representing 1.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29K shares , representing an increase of 97.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GNS by 15,597.10% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 156K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 892K shares , representing a decrease of 471.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GNS by 5.84% over the last quarter.

Scientech Research holds 49K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company.

Ursa Fund Management holds 38K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company.

Jane Street Group holds 36K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company.

