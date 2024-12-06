News & Insights

Genius Group Acquires Bitcoin And Blockchain Learning Platform XD Academy

(RTTNews) - Genius Group Ltd. (GNS), a leading AI-powered, Bitcoin-first education group, announced Friday that it has acquired Bitcoin and Blockchain Learning Platform, XD Academy.

XD Academy, originally launched as BitMEX Academy, the learning platform for cryptocurrency exchange, BitMEX. It was subsequently spun off as a separate company, led by its founder and CEO, Lawrence Linker.

Genius Group has acquired XD Academy's learning platform and courses, which it is integrating into its Genius learning platform.

Following the acquisition, XD Academy CEO Lawrence Linker will work with Genius Group on building the faculty and courses for the Bitcoin Academy on the Company's Edtech platform.

Genius Group plans to develop the Bitcoin Academy as part of its AI-powered "Built on Bitcoin" decentralized education network, with on-chain GEMs (Genius Education Merits), AI tutors and AI Certifications built on the Lightning Network.

