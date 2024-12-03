GenIP Plc Announces Change in Shareholder Structure

GenIP Plc (GB:GNIP) has released an update.

GenIP Plc has reported a significant change in its shareholding, as James Robert Kight has crossed a threshold with 3.14% of voting rights, amounting to 550,000 shares. This notification signals a notable shift in the company’s shareholder structure, attracting the attention of investors and market watchers.

