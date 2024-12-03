News & Insights

Stocks

GenIP Plc Announces Change in Shareholder Structure

December 03, 2024 — 12:32 pm EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

GenIP Plc (GB:GNIP) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

GenIP Plc has reported a significant change in its shareholding, as James Robert Kight has crossed a threshold with 3.14% of voting rights, amounting to 550,000 shares. This notification signals a notable shift in the company’s shareholder structure, attracting the attention of investors and market watchers.

For further insights into GB:GNIP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.