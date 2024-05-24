News & Insights

Stocks

Genifi Shareholders Elect Directors, Reject Private Move

May 24, 2024 — 06:07 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Prodigy Ventures (TSE:GNFI) has released an update.

At Genifi Inc.’s recent shareholder meeting, all director nominees were elected, the auditor re-approved, and the company’s option plan re-affirmed, while the proposed going private transaction was rejected by disinterested shareholders. Represented by 86% of outstanding shares, the meeting saw robust participation. Genifi, known for its rapid growth and Fintech innovations like IDVerifact and tunl.chat, reaffirms its commitment to enhancing shareholder value despite the setback.

For further insights into TSE:GNFI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.