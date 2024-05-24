Genifi Shareholders Elect Directors, Reject Private Move

Prodigy Ventures (TSE:GNFI) has released an update.

At Genifi Inc.’s recent shareholder meeting, all director nominees were elected, the auditor re-approved, and the company’s option plan re-affirmed, while the proposed going private transaction was rejected by disinterested shareholders. Represented by 86% of outstanding shares, the meeting saw robust participation. Genifi, known for its rapid growth and Fintech innovations like IDVerifact and tunl.chat, reaffirms its commitment to enhancing shareholder value despite the setback.

