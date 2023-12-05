GENI Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Genius Sports Ltd (Symbol: GENI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $5.50, changing hands as low as $5.36 per share. Genius Sports Ltd shares are currently trading down about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GENI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GENI's low point in its 52 week range is $3.12 per share, with $8.45 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $5.37.

