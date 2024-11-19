Genetic Technologies Enters Voluntary Administration

Genetic Technologies (AU:GTG) has released an update.

Genetic Technologies Limited has appointed voluntary administrators after failing to secure sufficient capital during its restructuring efforts. The company will continue operations while exploring options to either sell or recapitalize its business. Trading of its securities on ASX and NASDAQ remains suspended during this process.

