SeqLL, which provides a genetic sequencing platform for researching the makeup of diseases, withdrew its plans for an initial public offering on Friday. It had originally filed in April 2019 to raise $8 million by offering 1.4 million shares at a price range of $5.40 to $6.40.



The Woburn, MA-based company was founded in 2013 and booked $1 million in revenue for the 12 months ended June 30, 2019. It had planned to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol SQL. WallachBeth Capital was set to be the sole bookrunner on the deal.



The article Genetic sequencing platform SeqLL withdraws $8 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



