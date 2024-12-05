Genesis Minerals Quotes New Securities on ASX

Genesis Minerals Limited (AU:GMD) has released an update.

Genesis Minerals Limited has announced the quotation of 116,668 ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange, effective December 6, 2024. This move highlights the company’s ongoing efforts to enhance its market presence and provide attractive opportunities for investors. Keep an eye on Genesis Minerals as it continues to expand its footprint in the financial markets.

