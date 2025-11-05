Genesis Land Development Corp. Q3 Income Declines

(RTTNews) - Genesis Land Development Corp. (GNLAF) released a profit for third quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $8.59 million, or $0.16 per share. This compares with $12.01 million, or $0.22 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 25.5% to $116.92 million from $93.13 million last year.

Genesis Land Development Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $8.59 Mln. vs. $12.01 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.16 vs. $0.22 last year. -Revenue: $116.92 Mln vs. $93.13 Mln last year.

