Bitcoin Magazine



Genesis Digital Assets Limited Acquires 1000 Air-Cooled Miners to Mine Bitcoin

Today, Genesis Digital Assets Limited (GDA), one of the largest Bitcoin mining companies in the world in terms of hash rate, has announced it has entered a purchase agreement with Auradine, a Silicon Valley-based provider of blockchain and AI infrastructure solutions.

In the agreement, GDA will receive 1000 Teraflux AT2880-277 air-cooled miners, one of Auradine’s latest inventions. The Company plans to install all of them at its 40 MW data center in Glasscock County, Texas.

“GDA’s strategic priority is to combine operational excellence with long-term sustainability,” said the Executive President of GDA Abdumalik Mirakhmedov. “Auradine’s advanced mining systems offer the performance and flexibility we need to compete globally while staying aligned with our focus on responsible energy use, innovation, and a commitment to supporting the grid.”

The air-cooled miner gets up to 260 TH/s of hash rate energy efficiency as low as 16 J/TH, delivering performance and sustainability. The new machines will also participate in Texas’s ERCOT demand response program once they’re up and running, further strengthening GDA’s expanding contribution to enhancing power grid stability during peak demand times.

“We are proud to partner with GDA, a company that exemplifies strategic leadership and operational discipline in the Bitcoin mining space,” stated the CEO and co-founder of Auradine Rajiv Khemani. “This collaboration underscores the importance of developing and deploying U.S.- based, energy-efficient mining infrastructure that secures the future of the Bitcoin Network and contributes to energy grid resilience.”

This deployment shows GDA’s US expansion strategy, positioning Texas as a cornerstone of its operations due to its renewable energy assets, regulatory alignment with the industry, and innovation-friendly environment.

A month ago, Auradine released their new mining products featuring high-performance ASIC chips, specialized cooling systems, and fully integrated modular containers engineered for scalable, megawatt-class mining operations.

“Our goal is to democratize access to Bitcoin mining and enable innovative integrations,” said the CEO and Co-Founder of Auradine Rajiv Khemani. “Whether you’re running a megawatt container or building a small form-factor heater-miner for your home, we provide the chips, systems, and support to help you succeed. This new chapter is about giving miners the tools to innovate, scale, and operate efficiently.”

This post Genesis Digital Assets Limited Acquires 1000 Air-Cooled Miners to Mine Bitcoin first appeared on Bitcoin Magazine and is written by Oscar Zarraga Perez.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.