Genesco Raises FY27 Adj. EPS Outlook

(RTTNews) - Genesco (GCO) reported that its first quarter comparable sales increased 2%, with stores up 3% while e-commerce was flat. With the better than expected start, the company increased full-year adjusted EPS outlook to $2.00 to $2.40, with the middle of the range the most likely outcome, revised from the previous guidance range of $1.90 to $2.30. The company continues to expect positive comparable sales of 1% to 2%, and continues to expect total sales to be down 1% to flat.

First quarter GAAP loss from continuing operations was $14.8 million compared to a loss of $21.2 million, a year ago. Loss per share before discontinued operations was $1.42 compared to a loss of $2.02. Adjusted for the excluded items, loss from continuing operations was $22.7 million, or $2.18 per share, compared to a loss of $21.5 million, or $2.05 per share. Net sales increased 3% to $487 million compared to $474 million, prior year.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Genesco shares are down 0.19 percent to $36.39.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.