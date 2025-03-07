Genesco Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Genesco Inc. (GCO) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $34.38 million, or $3.13 per share. This compares with $27.19 million, or $2.47 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Genesco Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $35.81 million or $3.26 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.31 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 0.9% to $745.95 million from $738.95 million last year.

Genesco Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

